The lead investigator in the Karen Read murder trial will be back on the stand Wednesday.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor's testimony so far this week was nothing short of explosive, and some say the damage from his testimony may have already been done.

Of the more than 50 witnesses we've heard from during trial so far, the testimony from the lead investigator in this murder case may be the most damaging for the prosecution.

The prosecution called Proctor to the stand Monday, and he read vulgar text messages aloud that he exchanged with family, friends and even his bosses pertaining to Read.

"I text my wife, 'We're gonna lock this whack job up. Yeah, she's a babe, weird Fall River accent though, no a**,'" testified Proctor.

That was just one of the messages that Proctor sent to his inner circle during his investigation into John O'Keefe's death, describing Read's body, appearance and calling her names. He admitted on the stand that his messages were regrettable and unprofessional.

However, his words have transcended the trial and shined a spotlight on state police. Now trial experts, former police officers and a professor of criminology at Boston University says he's concerned this case may be over.

"The testimony about the text messages was extremely damaging to the prosecution's case and potentially fatal," said Tom Nolan, former Boston police officer.

The prosecution painted Read as a murderer, guilty of hitting O'Keefe with her car and leaving him to die in the snow. Read's lawyers maintain this is a cover up by law enforcement and have already highlighted that Proctor was a close family friend of the Alberts — the family who owned the home where O'Keefe's body was found.

Despite Proctor's comments displaying misogyny and sexism, his is still employed by state police though he is under internal investigation.

Proctor maintains his comments have no bearing on the integrity of his investigation. He will be back on the stand Wednesday to be cross-examined by Read's defense.

