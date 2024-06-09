Karen Read trial resumes Monday with high-ranking state police trooper on stand again

A high-ranking Massachusetts State Police trooper will be back on the stand for a third day when the Karen Read murder trial resumes Monday.

Judge Beverly Cannone has said the jury should expect to deliberate on this case the last week of June -- which is in just two weeks.

The highly-publicized trial is heading into week 7 of testimony on Monday, as Yuri Bukhenik takes the stand to finish his cross examination.

On Wednesday and Thursday of last week, Bukhenik testified to his investigation as the on-duty supervisor when Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe died.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The sixth week of the highly-publicized Karen Read murder trial has come to an end, with many prosecution witnesses remaining before the defense presents its case. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Security camera video of Read's SUV after it was seized by police has been under the microscope in recent days. Read's defense team has pointed out the video, which shows Bukhenik and state police trooper Michael Proctor inspecting Read's SUV, is inverted.

Bukhenik claims they never touched her taillight.

“Somebody had to put that on the inverted, the manipulated, the altered video, on purpose,” Read's defense attorney Alan Jackson said outside of court.

Another video also under the microscope is Ring camera video that shows Read backing up into O'Keefe's car and then driving off. Her defense team has pointed to this incident as what caused her taillight damage in the first place.

Outside of court last week, NBC10 Boston asked Read how her taillight got damaged.

"You saw it," Read said. "I backed into John's car.”

Cannone told jurors that this week's trial schedule will include full days of testimony on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but no testimony on Tuesday.