Kayak adrift off Martha's Vineyard sparks search for owner

A kayak found drifting off Martha's Vineyard sparked a search for its owner on Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The agency shared an image of a green kayak with a fishing pole and white paddle that was spotted near the Gay Head Lighthouse at the western tip of the island.

The Coast Guard was working with the Menemsha Harbormaster, and officials from CuttyHunk and Dukes County to find the person the kayak belongs to. It wasn't immediately clear if they were searching in the water.