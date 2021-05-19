Kayaker Pulled From Water in NH Dies

A kayaker died after going into the water early Wednesday morning on a New Hampshire lake.

State police say a male kayaker went onto Massabesic Lake in Auburn around 2 a.m. with a friend. Around 4, he went into the water and began to struggle, police said.

Attempts to rescue the kayaker were unsuccessful. Police responded to a 911 call around 6:15 a.m.

Neither of the kayaks had a personal floatation device on board, according to police.

The name and age of the victim were not immediately revealed.

Police remind all boaters in New Hampshire that they are required to have a life jacket when on board any boat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-227-2117.