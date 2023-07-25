Kayakers rescued from Saco River in Maine: ‘It's trying to suck you in'

Four kayakers who encountered a debris blockage and found themselves in danger in the Saco River were rescued by the Maine Warden Service on Monday afternoon.

The four people had gone kayaking when they came across logs and fallen trees blocking the river, causing the individuals to become stuck in an attempt to avoid it, according to a report by News Center Maine.

"We very aggressively paddled upstream and got away from it," Alana Popp, one of the people who was rescued, said. "It’s trying to suck you in and all the branches are close enough to the surface they would scrape your boat and turn you over if you weren’t careful. We paddled as hard as we could to get back up, found a yoke of a tree off to the side of the river and [called for help]."

The Maine Warden Service said they received a call that the two people needed rescue Bromfield and received a second call for two additional people when they arrived on scene.

Crews were able to safely rescue the four people as well as their kayaks, officials said.