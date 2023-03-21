Kelly's Roast Beef Is Opening a New Location in This Boston Suburb

Famous Revere Beach restaurant Kelly's Roast Beef is expanding to another community in Greater Boston.

The restaurant chain announced on social media that it will be opening up a new restaurant at 825 Providence Highway in Dedham, as it aims for a late summer opening.

Construction is happening now.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Boston.com reports that the Dedham location will be Kelly's seventh full-sized location.

The chain, which started in 1951 in Revere Beach and has become a beloved destination for the region, now runs additional locations in Saugus, Medford, Danvers and in Logan Airport. There are also locations in New Hampshire and Florida.