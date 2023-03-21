Local

restaurants

Kelly's Roast Beef Is Opening a New Location in This Boston Suburb

The restaurant chain has been an iconic landmark of the Massachusetts North Shore for more than 70 years

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Famous Revere Beach restaurant Kelly's Roast Beef is expanding to another community in Greater Boston.

The restaurant chain announced on social media that it will be opening up a new restaurant at 825 Providence Highway in Dedham, as it aims for a late summer opening.

Construction is happening now.

Boston.com reports that the Dedham location will be Kelly's seventh full-sized location.

The chain, which started in 1951 in Revere Beach and has become a beloved destination for the region, now runs additional locations in Saugus, Medford, Danvers and in Logan Airport. There are also locations in New Hampshire and Florida.

