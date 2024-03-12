Boston Business Journal

Kendrick Perkins launches platform to invest in student athletes

By Trajan Warren

Getty Images

Student-athletes aren't the only ones who stand to benefit from the billion-dollar business that is college athletics. Investors also see an opportunity in the new industry created by the 2021 NCAA's rule change allowing student athletes to make money from name, image and likeness (NIL) deals.

NILLY is a NIL investment platform co-founded by Chris Ricciardi and former Celtics player Kendrick Perkins that allows investors to bet on the future income from NIL deals from pools of student athletes or athletic programs.

