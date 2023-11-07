Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney to return to Gillette Stadium in summer of 2024

The Aug. 23, 2024 show will be his venue-record 22nd performance

Kenny Chesney
Getty Images

Country music star Kenny Chesney is scheduled to return to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in the summer of 2024.

The artist announced his "Sun Goes Down" tour on Tuesday. It kicks off April 20, 2024 in Tampa, Florida, and wraps up on Aug. 23, 2024 at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution -- a venue-record 22nd overall performance.

“I wanted a name that suggested – obviously – when all the good stuff starts to happen. The one thing I’ve learned about No Shoes Nation and these stadium shows is they start the good times early and they just keep it going,” Chesney said of his 2024 tour name. “But we all know, when the sun goes down, that’s when people really get loose and enjoy themselves."

Joining Chesney on tour will be the Zac Brown Band, 2023 CMA Song of the Year and New Artist nominee Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale Friday, Nov. 17.

Here's a full list of Kenny Chesney "Sun Goes Down" tour dates:

Saturday, April 20, 2024           Tampa, Fla.                       Raymond James Stadium

Local

Kamala Harris 31 mins ago

Vice President Kamala Harris traveling to Boston on Thursday

New England Patriots 32 mins ago

Could Kyler Murray's return help Patriots' 2024 NFL Draft positioning?

Saturday, April 27, 2024           Charlotte, N.C.                  Bank of America Stadium

Saturday, May 4, 2024               Minneapolis, Minn.          U.S. Bank Stadium

Saturday, May 11, 2024             Arlington, Texas               AT&T Stadium

Saturday, May 18, 2024             Atlanta, Ga.                       Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Saturday, May 25, 2024             Landover, Md.                  FedExField

Saturday, June 1, 2024               Pittsburgh, Pa.                   Acrisure Stadium

Saturday, June 8, 2024               Philadelphia, Pa.               Lincoln Financial Field

Saturday, June 15, 2024             Chicago, Ill.                      Soldier Field

Saturday, June 22, 2024             Milwaukee, Wisc.             American Family Field

Saturday, July 6, 2024               Kansas City, Mo.              GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Saturday, July 13, 2024             Seattle, Wash.                   Lumen Field

Saturday, July 20, 2024             Los Angeles, Calif.           SoFi Stadium

Saturday, July 27, 2024             Denver, Colo.                   Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024              Nashville, Tenn.               Nissan Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024            Detroit, Mich.                   Ford Field

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024            East Rutherford, N.J.        MetLife Stadium

Friday, Aug. 23, 2024              Foxborough, Mass.         Gillette Stadium

This article tagged under:

Kenny Chesney
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us