A high-ranking Massachusetts State Police trooper will be back on the stand Thursday in the Karen Read murder trial.

Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik testified Wednesday, and much of his testimony focused on the broken taillight on Read's SUV. He was questioned about his investigation. He was the on-duty supervisor on the day Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe's body was found.

He talked about his police work and also described his first interview with Read on the morning of Jan. 29, 2022.

"She stated, quote, I don't know, it happened last night," Bukhenik said.

Email questions to canton.confidential@nbcuni.com.

Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe, her boyfriend, with her SUV and leaving him to die on the lawn of fellow Boston Police Officer Brian Albert on Fairview Road in Canton, Massachusetts, on Jan. 29, 2022. His body was found around 6 a.m.

Video shared with jurors Wednesday showed Read's SUV backing up into O'Keefe's car in his own driveway and then driving off. Her defense said that's how the taillight got damaged. another surveillance video showed Read and her father later looking at the taillight outside in the snow.

NBC10 Boston asked Read outside court Wednesday how the taillight got damaged.

"You saw it. I backed up into John's car," she said.

Bukhenik also described how many drinks Read had while out at bars the night before O'Keefe's death. He counted seven at C.F. McCarthy's before Read left to go to the Waterfall Bar and Grill.

Thursday is expected to be a half day of testimony. The trial will not be in session on Friday.