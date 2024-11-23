Kids found safe after alleged parental kidnapping in Stoughton

An Amber Alert issued Friday night was canceled after three children were found safe after an alleged parental kidnapping in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

29-year-old Ashley Vazquez, who is accused of kidnapping her children was believed to be driving a gray 2023 Toyota RAV4 when she took her three children with her.

State police said shortly before 11 p.m. that the children, ages 8, 9 and 11, had been safely located.

AMBER ALERT FROM STOUGHTON, MA CANCELLED - Children have been safely located. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 23, 2024

Stoughton police say Vazquez's vehicle was tracked to Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood using geolocation technology.

Local authorities worked alongside Massachusetts State Police Critical Incident Technical Investigations Team and the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section task force.

Police did not immediately give word on whether Vazquez was in custody.

NBC10 Boston witnessed an active police investigation at a Stoughton address associated with Vazquez.

Authorities say the case remains under investigation.