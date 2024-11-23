Massachusetts

Kids found safe after alleged parental kidnapping in Stoughton

Massachusetts State Police say all three children were safely located

By Mike Pescaro and Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

An Amber Alert issued Friday night was canceled after three children were found safe after an alleged parental kidnapping in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

29-year-old Ashley Vazquez, who is accused of kidnapping her children was believed to be driving a gray 2023 Toyota RAV4 when she took her three children with her.

State police said shortly before 11 p.m. that the children, ages 8, 9 and 11, had been safely located.

Stoughton police say Vazquez's vehicle was tracked to Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood using geolocation technology.

Local authorities worked alongside Massachusetts State Police Critical Incident Technical Investigations Team and the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section task force.

Police did not immediately give word on whether Vazquez was in custody.

NBC10 Boston witnessed an active police investigation at a Stoughton address associated with Vazquez.

Authorities say the case remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettsmissing personStoughtonAmber Alertmissing child
