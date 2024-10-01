Killington Resort sold to local investors, who are promising big upgrades

Vermont's famous Killington Resort has officially been sold to a group of local investors, marking a new chapter for the storied destination for winter sport enthusiasts.

Killington Resort and Pico Mountain are now owned by a new group, headed up by Phil Gross and Michael Ferri, a news release on the resort's website said.

The new owners said that they plan to reinvest all profits into improvements over the foreseeable future, and are promising $30 million in upgrades over the next two seasons.

“We are all looking forward to a bright future of independence, which would not be possible without many successful years under the POWDR umbrella,” Killington President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Solimano, said in the news release. “POWDR’s investment and management set the tone for the great years to come.”

Killington Independence Group is made up of 16 investors, including POWDR and Great Gulf.

The resort has posted an FAQ page to their website about what people should know amid the ownership change.