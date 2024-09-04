King Arthur Baking Company to open pop-up shop in Boston's Back Bay

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A baking goods company whose roots date back more than 200 years is bringing a retail store to Boston this fall.

According to a couple of messages sent to us, King Arthur Baking Company is opening a pop-up retail shop in the Back Bay, moving into a space on Newbury Street starting on October 3 and running through the rest of the year. The store will be a baking goods shop that will sell ingredients, flours, mixes, tools, appliances, and resources, and we are told that they plan to have some demos as well. Once it opens, its hours are slated to be 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM daily.

King Arthur was established in Boston in 1790, moving to Vermont in 1984; its headquarters are located in Norwich where it has a bakery, cafe, retail shop, and baking school.

The address for the upcoming location of King Arthur Baking Company is 172 Newbury Street, Boston, MA, 02116. The website for the company can be found at https://www.kingarthurbaking.com/

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)