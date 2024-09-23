Police chase ends when stolen car crashes into Kingston Fire Department

Three people were taken into custody after a car allegedly fleeing police crashed into a fire station in Kingston, Massachusetts, on Monday, damaging part of the building and its power systems.

Police said the three suspects are juveniles and they believe the vehicle was stolen from the driver's family. The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the crash, but no one else was hurt.

Kingston Police said it started with a call around 1 a.m. when they received a call that three people wearing masks were threatening to assault the caller at their home. The caller reported that they may know at least one of the people, who may be armed with knives and guns. The caller told police the suspects had already left but were heading to another home on Nottingham Drive, allegedly to assault someone else.

Police responded and found a vehicle and three people matching the caller's description on Nottingham Drive. Officers noted that the three people seemed to be changing their clothing. When officers tried to make a traffic stop, the driver reportedly took off.

Officers gave chase until the suspect vehicle veered off the side of Route 27, crashing into the Kingston Fire Department headquarters on Pembroke Street. The car hit a generator and damaged the building, knocking out power and causing powerlines to catch fire.

The fire department is able to respond to calls, but police said other functions may be impacted for several days while repairs take place.

The suspects were not identified due to their ages, but they're expected to face motor vehicle and assault-related charges.

Multiple departments, including Duxbury Fire, Pembroke Fire, Plymouth Fire, Duxbury Police, Pembroke Police, Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and BCI, all responded to help.