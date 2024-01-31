Kingston man accused of fatally stabbing dog after giving it fentanyl

A Massachusetts man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly killing his dog in Kingston.

Police responded to a 911 call at The Point at Kingston, an apartment complex on Kingston Collection Way, shortly after 1 p.m. A caller had reported hearing noises including shuffling and a dog whining, followed by silence.

Investigators found the body of the dog, a 60-pound bull-terrier mix, with stab wounds.

Authorities arrested 44-year-old Jonathan Paluzzi of Kingston on multiple felony counts of animal cruelty and a charge of possession of a Class A drug. Police say he is known to law enforcement in the area.

Paluzzi is accused of initially trying to get someone to take or euthanize the healthy dog, named Brutus.

After this failed, police say Paluzzi obtained fentanyl Tuesday and tried to poison the dog Wednesday afternoon.

This was also unsuccessful, and Paluzzi allegedly stabbed the dog to death before leaving the apartment. Police believe he used a set of bent grill prongs.

Police say they arrested Paluzzi after he returned to the apartment.

Paluzzi is expected to be arraigned Thursday at Plymouth District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.