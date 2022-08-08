Kiss 108 Morning Show Now Officially ‘Billy and Lisa in the Morning'

Long-time Kiss 108 personalities Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan will officially lead the music station's morning show following Matt Siegel's retirement, the radio station announced Monday.

The former "Matty in the Morning" show has been rebranded to "Billy and Lisa in the Morning," with Justin Aguirre and Winnie Akoury staying onboard as co-hosts.

Lisa Donovan has been with the station since 2002, while Billy Costa has been at Kiss 108 since 1980. They both worked alongside Siegel for years, and have been leading the show since his retirement.

"Kiss 108, the listeners, are a big part of my life and Boston is my home," Costa said in a news release. "I’m thankful that the audience has embraced the new show. We have a world class team at Kiss 108 and I look forward to continuing to entertain the audience in the morning."

Legendary Boston broadcaster Matt Siegel, better known to listeners as "Matty in the Morning," announced his retirement earlier this year after over four decades on the air. He was known for not holding back with his humor and telling witty anecdotes from his life.

"This past year has been a little bit rough for me -- brain surgery, broken foot, I started getting a little grumpy on the radio, which I hate," Siegel said during the announcement. "All I want to do is make people laugh. I got off target, I guess you would say."

"My wife and kids talked with me over the last several weeks and helped me come to a decision," the 72-year-old show host added. "As of now, I am retired. I'm leaving Kiss 108 and starting my new life as a mediocre golfer."

Siegel found himself in hot water last year, when he walked out of the show after he said he was told by station management to stop talking about musician Demi Lovato's announcement that they identify as non-binary. He returned to the show the next day.

Kiss 108 said the show has been number one in Boston among women for decades, and that ratings have even increased some during the three months that Costa and Donovan have been leading the program.

"Billy and Lisa in the morning" airs weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

