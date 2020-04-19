Local
coronavirus

‘Kiss My Constitution’: Crowd Protests Social-Distancing Measures in NH

Members of the crowd carried signs with slogans such as “Live Free or Die,” the state’s motto.

People demonstrate against the government mandated lockdown due to concern about COVID-19 at the State House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Concord, N.H.
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

A few hundred demonstrators cheered and waved signs outside the New Hampshire State House on Saturday during a call to reopen the state.

Members of the crowd carried signs with slogans such as “Live Free or Die,” the state’s motto. Others included “Restore Jobs” and “Kiss My Constitution.”

One demonstrator, talk show host Ian Freeman, said the government was guilty of fear-mongering over the state of the virus, and it was time to restore individual rights.

Local

coronavirus 1 hour ago

‘We’re Going to Be There for You’: Cuomo Says NY Ready to Send 400 Ventilators to Massachusetts

Rhode Island 2 hours ago

RI to Open Walk-Up Testing Site

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

“Even if the virus were 10 times as dangerous as it is, I still wouldn’t stay inside my home. I’d rather take the risk and be a free person,” he said.

New Hampshire has had nearly 1,300 cases of the virus and more than three dozens deaths through Friday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusNew Hampshirecoronavirus in new englandnew hampshire coronavirus casescoronavirus new hampshire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us