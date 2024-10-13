Kiteboarder dies after emergency on Cape Cod beach

A man is dead following a medical emergency while kiteboarding at First Encounter Beach in Eastham, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning, authorities said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pulled from the water by Eastham police and firefighters after bystanders began CPR.

Eastham police and firefighters responded to the scene around 9:45 a.m., following reports of an unconscious individual in the water. First responders swam to the victim and took over CPR from bystanders before using a paddleboard to bring him back to shore. The man was taken to Cape Cod Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It's unclear if the victim's death was caused by a kiteboarding accident or an unrelated medical emergency.

Two Eastham police officers involved in the rescue were treated for saltwater inhalation and hypothermia at Cape Cod Hospital. One officer was kept overnight for observation, but both are expected to fully recover.

The incident remains under investigation.