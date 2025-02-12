Maine

7 hospitalized at Kittery, Maine, day care after carbon monoxide report

The state fire marshal's office was set to investigate what happened, which state officials have confirmed

By Asher Klein

Police sirens from a cruiser.
NBC

Seven people were taken to hospitals from a day care in Kittery, Maine, on Wednesday, local fire officials said. None of the patients had life-threatening or serious injuries.

The incident at Building Blocks day care on Route 236 was reported as potentially involving carbon monoxide at about 3:19 p.m., Kittery firefighters said.

About a dozen first responder vehicles were seen at the day care, the NBC affiliate reported.

