7 hospitalized at Kittery, Maine, day care after carbon monoxide report

Seven people were taken to hospitals from a day care in Kittery, Maine, on Wednesday, local fire officials said. None of the patients had life-threatening or serious injuries.

The incident at Building Blocks day care on Route 236 was reported as potentially involving carbon monoxide at about 3:19 p.m., Kittery firefighters said.

The state fire marshal's office was set to investigate what happened, which state officials have confirmed.

About a dozen first responder vehicles were seen at the day care, the NBC affiliate reported.