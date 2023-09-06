Knife-wielding man caught on camera slashing tires in parking lot of New Hampshire bar

An unknown man was caught on camera slashing multiple tires with a knife, in the parking lot of a Hampton, New Hampshire, after the owner told NBC10 Boston the man got thrown out for bad behavior on Sunday night.

“We came back to the parking lot and found all the tires popped,” victim Jordami Gomez said. “To get 20 to 25 cars is pretty insane.”

Some of those car owners, like Gomez, spoke exclusively with NBC10 Boston about the man, who also appeared to have stabbed himself, with blood splattered on at least one of the tires.

“Everybody was just pissed off, they were worried, you know everyone was changing their tires, some people couldn’t, so a lot of people had to sleep in their car, some tow trucks were able to make it, others had to wait till like 10, 11 in the morning,” Gomez said.

The owner of Wally’s declined to go on camera, but said the man punctured the tires as retaliation for getting kicked out of the bar.

“He was there just taking revenge out on everybody,” Gomez said. “If somebody would’ve came out while he was doing that it would’ve been an ugly sight.”

Gomez said the man cost him at least $500 and he missed hours of work. Other car owners, who had their tires punctured, had to spend money on Ubers and tow trucks—amounting to several thousand dollars.

Hampton police confirmed they are investigating the incident. If you have any information about the man seen puncturing tires in the Wally’s parking lot, call investigators at 603 929-4444.