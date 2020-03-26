Local
coronavirus

Know Someone Working Through the Coronavirus Pandemic? NECN Wants to Thank Them

Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 25:
Elivs Ensor, front, Cyndie Cota, C, and Dean Randy Hollerith, rear, transport boxes of N95 surgical masks out of the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The cathedral’s head stonemason recently found 10K N95 surgical masks in their crypt-level storage after he remembered the masks were ordered during the 2007 avian flu outbreak. They plan to donate half of the masks to Georgetown Hospital and Children’s National Hospital to help aid in the fight against the novel coronavirus, which causes the Covid-19 disease.
(Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Many New Englanders are working from home and practicing social distancing amid the COVID-19 crisis. But those on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus continue to work, day in and day out, helping to keep us safe.

We want to send "Thank You Notes" to people in your community on NECN to the people working through the pandemic. 

This could include -- but is not limited to -- nurses, doctors, hospital personnel, police, firefighters, grocery store workers, restaurant employees, volunteers and truck drivers.

Local

Massachusetts coronavirus 1 hour ago

7 Come Down With Coronavirus at Revere Senior Housing Facility, 1 Dies

miniature horse 2 hours ago

Mini Horse Turned Unicorn Brightens NH Girl’s Canceled Birthday Party

Do you know someone who is in one of these roles? We want to start recognizing them on-air!

Here’s what you need to do:

Email: Shareit@necn.com.

Include:

  • Picture of the person you want to recognize
  • Name
  • What they do for a living
  • Where they do it (city/town, state)

We can't wait to thank the everyday heroes in our communities!

This article tagged under:

coronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus in new englandNECNgrocery stores
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us