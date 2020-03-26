Know Someone Working Through the Coronavirus Pandemic? NECN Wants to Thank Them

Many New Englanders are working from home and practicing social distancing amid the COVID-19 crisis. But those on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus continue to work, day in and day out, helping to keep us safe.

We want to send "Thank You Notes" to people in your community on NECN to the people working through the pandemic.

This could include -- but is not limited to -- nurses, doctors, hospital personnel, police, firefighters, grocery store workers, restaurant employees, volunteers and truck drivers.

Do you know someone who is in one of these roles? We want to start recognizing them on-air!

Here’s what you need to do:

Email: Shareit@necn.com.

Include:

Picture of the person you want to recognize

Name

What they do for a living

Where they do it (city/town, state)

We can't wait to thank the everyday heroes in our communities!