L.L. Bean to Cut 200 Jobs: Report

The outdoor retailer is eliminating 200 jobs across the company

By Abby Vervaeke

AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach, File

Maine-based retailer L.L. Bean is eliminating 200 jobs companywide, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The layoffs will include full- and part-time employees across all levels, the paper said.

“We are going through the process of reorganizing certain areas of the company, and unfortunately that includes an employee count reduction,” spokeswoman Carolyn Beem told the paper.

“As an organization in an ever-changing retail industry, we must continually adapt and invest so we can meet the needs of our evolving customers and position L.L.Bean for long-term growth. Part of that requires us to become a more nimble, streamlined organization.”

In addition to the layoffs, the Freeport-based company will reportedly close its Peck Building call center in 2021. L.L. Bean has used the building for 33 years.

In 2019, Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque bought the Peck Building from L.L. Bean. At the time of the purchase, there was no indication that the company would leave the building, according to the Press Herald.

The outdoor retailer operates 45 stores in 19 states across the country.

