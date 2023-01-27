L.L. Bean to Renovate Flagship Store in Maine

L.L. Bean is revamping its flagship store in Freeport, Maine, with the purpose of helping people experience the benefits of being outside.

The company is investing over $50 million to renew the store and campus of the Maine-based business.

“We are rewarding their affinity with a multi-million-dollar reinvestment that celebrates our legacy while creating an even better experience at our beloved Flagship. A project of this magnitude will of course create some disruptions, but they will pale in comparison to the vision we are bringing to life. You think you love it now, just wait until you see what’s coming!” added Greg Elder, the company's chief retail officer.

The store is one of the most visited tourist destinations in Maine.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

“Freeport has been our home for over 110 years and our retail campus has evolved into the unofficial hub of downtown,” said Shawn Gorman, executive chairman and great-grandson of L.L.Bean in a press release.

The operating hours of the flagship store will remain the same during the renovations, but there will be some changes during the project, including the closure of the 1912 Cafe and the replacement of the aquarium. Some departments will be relocated during the work.