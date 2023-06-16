L.L. Bean unveils new headquarters in Maine

The iconic company L.L. Bean unveiled their headquarters along with the Maine governor and various senators in Freeport.

Governor Janet Mills attended along with Senators Susan Collins and Angus King, according to News Center Maine.

80% of the building now runs on renewable energy, according to the company, keeping with the companies commitment to climate change in mind.

"This wonderful new headquarters is a real commitment to Maine and to this community." said Senator King to News Center Maine.

The company has been in Maine for over 100 years and is also investing over $50 million in renovations for their downtown retail campus.