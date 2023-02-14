Labs, Housing Floated for Southie Site Now Home to Credit Union

Real estate developer Lincoln Property Co. has proposed new lab and residential buildings on properties near the Broadway MBTA station in South Boston that include the headquarters of a small credit union.

The firm notified the Boston Planning and Development Agency that it wants to put an eight-story, 113,000-square-foot lab building and a 13-story, 111,000-square-foot residential building at the 1.2-acre site, located off Dorchester Avenue at 139-147 W. Fourth St., 29 A St., 259 Gold St. and 10 W. Fifth St.

