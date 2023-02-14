Local

South Boston

Labs, Housing Floated for Southie Site Now Home to Credit Union

By Greg Ryan

Real estate developer Lincoln Property Co. has proposed new lab and residential buildings on properties near the Broadway MBTA station in South Boston that include the headquarters of a small credit union.

The firm notified the Boston Planning and Development Agency that it wants to put an eight-story, 113,000-square-foot lab building and a 13-story, 111,000-square-foot residential building at the 1.2-acre site, located off Dorchester Avenue at 139-147 W. Fourth St., 29 A St., 259 Gold St. and 10 W. Fifth St.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

South Boston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us