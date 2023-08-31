Lack of players puts Dracut high's football season in jeopardy

The high school football team in Dracut, Massachusetts, is facing the possibility of having its season canceled — the program doesn’t have enough players enrolled on the team, leaving parents frustrated.

There were initially enough players to fill Dracut High School's football team, Dracut Public Schools Superintendent Steven Stone said, but that number has been reduced to 20, with only 17 physically cleared to play.

The district continues to explore options to be able to play this fall, he said, but parents say more needs to be done.

“My son came home the other day and was very upset, saying they had to get their numbers up because their season was in jeopardy,” said Jenn Wakefield’s son, a sophomore and the starting quarterback.

The possibility of the season being canceled could have an impact on students, she said.

"This is critical, not only to all the kids on the team but especially the seniors, who are going to be impacted potentially by the scholarships," Wakefield said.

Parents we talked to said the school hasn’t given them a reason for the lack of kids signing up for the football team, but they have their suspicions, including the team's losing record, which over the last five seasons is 13 wins and 33 losses.

“I think it’s upper administration, funding; I’m sure parents are concerned about injuries,” said Amy Anello, who suspects that the lack of recruitment is also a factor.

Stone said in a statement (read it in full below) that the district remains committed to the football program.

"The safety and well-being of our students comes first when fielding a varsity athletics team," he wrote. "To field a varsity team safely, we must ensure that students are appropriate for the vigorous and demanding level of competition required for varsity play, have rest and relief during play, and sufficient numbers of back-up players should injuries sideline players. To do otherwise places students at greater risk."

Enrollment at the high school hasn’t changed dramatically over the last five years.

The decline in football players isn’t only happening in Dracut. In October, the National Federation of State High School Associations reported that participation in boys 11-player football was down 3% nationwide, thought participation in six-, eight- and nine-player football had a 12% increase.

Here is the full statement from Dracut Public Schools:

To the Dracut High Football Community:

We are writing to provide an update on the status of our 2023 football program. We are aware there are concerns about this year’s program and write to let you know that we continue to explore any and all viable options by which we might be able to field a team this fall.

Initially, we enrolled 28 football players, a sufficient roster to field a team. However, as of Thursday, that number has been reduced to 20, with 17 total players physically cleared to play. Declining participation in football across the country is being felt most prominently in smaller communities, and there are a number of municipalities in or approaching similar situations in regards to participation in football.

Our commitment to our football program continues as we investigate and evaluate all possible options to preserve the upcoming season. We are also in communication with neighboring schools and officials from the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA).

The safety and well-being of our students comes first when fielding a varsity athletics team. To field a varsity team safely, we must ensure that students are appropriate for the vigorous and demanding level of competition required for varsity play, have rest and relief during play, and sufficient numbers of back-up players should injuries sideline players. To do otherwise places students at greater risk.

This matter remains fluid, and we will continue to keep the community informed as additional information becomes available.

Respectfully,

Paula Chausse, Athletic Director

Richard Manley, Principal

Steven Stone, Superintendent of Schools