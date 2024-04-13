Lakeville family displaced following house fire

A family has been displaced after a fire burned through their home in Lakeville, Massachusetts.

Firefighters were called to a home on Bernards Way shortly after 5p.m. on Friday when a neighborhood child saw flames from a window behind the house. Officials said a neighbor helped to contain the fire by spraying water into the window.

Firefighters were faced with heavy smoke and zero visibility when they entered the home but were able to quickly put out the blaze, according to the Lakeville Fire Department.

The family who lived in the home was not there at the time of the fire. The flames caused extensive damage leaving the family displaced. Residents of the neighboring townhome were also temporarily displaced because of the high carbon monoxide levels.

The Red Cross helped the displaced family with secure shelter for the night, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

