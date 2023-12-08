Lakeville wrestling coach accused of indecent assault on teen

A man who works as a wrestling coach is accused of indecent assault and battery of a teenager in Lakeville, Massachusetts, police said Friday.

Fredrick Conrad, 63, of Bridgewater, was charged with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over after an incident at his place of work, Brickroad Wrestling Club, in October.

Brickroad is a nonprofit organization that works with children ages 5 and up and adults, according to their website. Conrad is listed as the president.

Police said Conrad is accused of inappropriate contact with a minor, though they did not offer specifics on the investigation.

He was arraigned Friday in Wareham District Court and released on personal recognizance. He must stay away from the victim and have no contact.

The next court date is scheduled for Feb. 22.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakeville Police Department at 508-947-4422.