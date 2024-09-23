Landmark North Shore dining spot that reopened last spring has closed again

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A landmark North Shore dining spot that closed a couple of years ago only to reopen last spring under new ownership has shut down again.

According to a source, Salem Lowe at Salem Willows Park is no longer in business, with a Facebook post from the business saying the following:

After finishing our second season we have decided to close the Salem Lowe. We did our best to try and save a piece of history. We learned a lot. We have spent the last three years on this project and it is time for us to move on. The Salem Willows is a special place and we look forward to the next chapter and its future. The space is available for anyone who is interested. Spread the word!

Salem Lowe, which has been known in part for its chop suey sandwiches, was originally run by the Yee family who retired from the business after 50 years at the end of the 2022 season; Kathleen Rodgers and Ryan Harriman of Spitfire Tacos in Salem and Marblehead took over the place and opened it back up in April of 2023.

The address for Salem Lowe is 201 Fort Avenue, Salem, MA, 01970.

