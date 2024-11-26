Landmark restaurant in NH's White Mountains run by well known Boston-area chef has closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A landmark restaurant in the White Mountains of New Hampshire that resided in an historic space--and which had been taken over by a couple whose husband used to own restaurants in the Greater Boston area--has shut down.

According to an Instagram post, Thompson House Eatery in Jackson, NH, is no longer in business, with the note from owners Kate and Jeffrey Fournier saying the following:

It is with great sadness that we must share that Thompson House Eatery will not be reopening as planned on November 29th. We have made the difficult decision to permanently close our doors and list our property for sale. We are incredibly grateful for all of the love and goodness we have received over the last eight years....We know that you will have questions and concerns that pertain to our closure, but we need a little time before we are ready to connect. Please offer our family and team the grace of time and space as we shutter our business and plan for our futures....With full hearts and teary eyes, thank you.

Thompson House Eatery, whose property included a farmhouse that dates back to the 1700s, was open for more than 35 years until being purchased by Kate and Jeffrey in the latter part of 2016; Jeffrey had previously been behind 51 Lincoln and Waban Kitchen, both of which were located in Newton where the couple lived until moving to Jackson when they reopened Thompson House Eatery.

The address for the now-closed Thompson House Eatery was 193 Main Street, Jackson, NH, 03846.

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)