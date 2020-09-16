Local

Landslide Blocks River, Prompting State of Emergency in Westbrook, Maine

The rising Presumpscot River was blocked by a landslide in Westbrook

A file photo showing the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine, on July 3, 2013.
Tim Greenway/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

A Maine city is under a state of emergency after a landslide blocked the Presumpscot River.

Emergency management officials are monitoring the rising river, which was blocked by the landslide in Westbrook. Mayor Michael Foley declared the state of emergency, which will be in effect until further notice, on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch Wednesday.

Fire Chief Andy Turcotte said the department is working on a plan to clear the landslide, which is near the Sappi paper mill.

There were no reported injuries and no impacts to roads.

Some water appeared to be flowing through the area by mid-afternoon.

