Lane closures along Route 1 and I-95 in Peabody for emergency bridge deck repairs

There are emergency lane closures along Route 1 and Interstate 95 in Peabody, Massachusetts, Sunday into Monday, and drivers should expect delays.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced the lane closures Sunday afternoon, saying they are necessary for emergency bridge deck repairs.

NBC10 Boston asked what prompted the need for these and was told it's due to some bridge debris that fell from an I-95 bridge deck onto Route 1 southbound earlier Sunday.

Bridge inspectors and crews are on site and repairs are being made.

The lane closures are in effect along Route 1 southbound heading into the Lynnfield Tunnel through 5 a.m. Monday. Additionally, left lane closures are in effect along I-95 southbound at that location from approximately 7 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers should reduce speed and use caution, MassDOT said.

According to the transportation department, the last bridge inspection was completed on May 30. The inspection report is in draft form and has not been fully formalized yet.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice, the transportation agency said as severe weather moved through New England Sunday but had mostly steered clear of Massachusetts.

Crews will continue to be on site to address repairs which are expected to continue through a good portion of the overnight.