Evening Lane Closures on Tobin Bridge Start Monday

The Tobin Bridge connects Charlestown to Chelsea over the Mystic River

By Thea DiGiammerino

Starting Monday evening and running through May and June, there will be evening lane closures on the Tobin Bridge for ongoing repair work, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Monday.

The closures will run Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following mornings, on Route 1 south - the upper deck - left lane from the Everett Avenue on-ramp to around the toll plaza. There should always be two lanes of traffic open during the work, MassDOT said.

The closures are part of ongoing structural repair work and safety operations which began last month. Signs will be placed to warn drivers ahead of the closures.

The work is weather-dependent and could change without notice.

The Tobin Bridge connects Charlestown to Chelsea over the Mystic River. It spans about 2 miles of Route 1.

For the most updated traffic information, visit www.mass511.com or use the Mass511 mobile app. You can also dial 511 for real-time traffic updates.

