Large 120 acre brush fire burning in Boxford State Forest. Watch aerial video

A large, 100-plus acre brush fire popped up Sunday and is continuing to burn in Boxford State Forest in northern Massachusetts.

The fire was initially about a 25-acre fire when it was first reported around 10 p.m. Sunday but has since grown to about 120 acres. Fire officials said it is burning along the borders of Boxford, North Andover and Middleton.

Smoke from the fire was visible across all lanes of Interstate 95 on Monday morning.

Aerial footage from Henry's Weather Channel showed a massive plume of white smoke covering the area.

The fire danger remains relatively high across southern New England on Monday, and dozens of brush fires continue to burn across the state due to weather conditions and dry surface fuels. Massachusetts, which typically has about 15 wildland fires every October, has already seen about 200 this year.

Some relief could be in sight, however, as the first significant rain since late September is expected to hit New England by Thursday. The storm system should stick around for a couple of days, bringing a chance for showers into Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.