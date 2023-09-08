Brighton

Large box truck wedged under bridge on Soldiers Field Road

By Matt Fortin and Mark Garfinkel

A big rig truck that was over-height hit a bridge on Friday morning along Soldiers Field Road in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston.

The "Storrowing" was at a bridge near the intersection with Western Avenue, just over the Charles River from Watertown.

The truck was wedged under the overpass on the eastbound side of Soldiers Field.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Massachusetts State Police were on scene, and were waiting for equipment to get the truck out.

This article tagged under:

Brighton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us