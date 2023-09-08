Large box truck wedged under bridge on Soldiers Field Road

A big rig truck that was over-height hit a bridge on Friday morning along Soldiers Field Road in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston.
The "Storrowing" was at a bridge near the intersection with Western Avenue, just over the Charles River from Watertown.
The truck was wedged under the overpass on the eastbound side of Soldiers Field.
Massachusetts State Police were on scene, and were waiting for equipment to get the truck out.