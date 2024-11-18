Crews fight large brush fire at Blue Hills Reservation in Milton

A large brush fire broke out Monday at Blue Hills Reservation in Milton as dry conditions continue to affect Massachusetts.

The Milton Fire Department said it had been fighting a fire near Houghton's Pond since around 2 p.m.

As of 5 p.m., the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation said the fire was about 41 acres, but active, with wind driving it down slopes.

Later in the evening, the fire and the response were impacting traffic in Milton. Hillside Street is closed, as are Unquity Road and part of Chickatawbut Road.

The fire is not far from Interstate 93, but officials don't anticipate much effect on the Tuesday morning commute.

Fire officials in Milton said the blaze was contained and more firefighters would return in the morning, but a few will remain there overnight to prevent hotspots from spreading.

