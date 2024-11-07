Large brush fire burning near homes, businesses in Saugus

A large brush fire is burning near homes and businesses along Route 1 in the Prankers Pond area of Saugus, Massachusetts.

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday and was still burning on Thursday morning. The cause at this point is undetermined, but the warm temperatures and dry weather conditions certainly hasn't helped the situation.

The fire is on the northbound side of Route 1, near a Walmart and Home Depot. The Atwood luxury apartment complex is also located nearby. Right now, the fire is at the tip of Prankers Pond along the Saugus River, not far from the apartment complex.

The good news, according to NBC10 Boston meteorologist Tevin Wooten, is that the east wind should push everything away from the businesses. Still, if the fire isn't brought under control, he said the smoke could drift and become an issue in the area throughout the day.

Another brushfire continues to burn nearby in the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus.

Firefighters also battled a brush fire overnight in Franklin Park off Morton Street in Boston. The fire was first reported around 11 p.m., and was extinguished by firefighters. Boston police said three men have been arrested in connection with the fire investigation -- 33-year-old Jasen Levoy, 24-year-old Thomas Mullikas and 25-year-old Augusto Bussio, all of Roxbury. They will be arraigned Thursday on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct. Detectives from the Boston Police Arson Unit are continuing to investigate the incident.