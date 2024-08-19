2 dead after ‘incident' at North Andover home

Two people are dead after an "incident" at a home in North Andover, Massachusetts, on Monday, authorities say.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed they are investigating a situation involving two victims at a Turnpike Street house, but declined to provide further details about what happened.

Officials initially said Monday that one person had died and another was seriously injured. They later said the second person had died after being transferred to a local hospital. The victims' names have not been released.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone had been arrested, or if the suspect is known to police.

The district attorney's office did say this is currently considered to be an isolated incident. Authorities do not believe there is a wider threat to the public at this time.

North Andover Police and the Essex County District Attorney's office are investigating.

Aerial photos from the scene showed multiple police and fire department vehicles parked in front of a home in the 200-block of the street. The public was asked to avoid the area.

