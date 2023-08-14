Springfield

Large emergency response underway in Springfield, Mass.

By Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston

There is a large investigation unfolding in a neighborhood in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon.

There was a large emergency response around 3 p.m. on Berkshire Avenue.

Footage from the scene shows local and state police as well as multiple ambulances. Officials did not immediately release any details on the situation.

This is a breaking story. NBC10 Boston has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

