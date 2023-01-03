Local

Massachusetts

Large Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Lawrence

No injuries were reported

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews were battling a large fire Monday night at a commercial building in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Firefighters were called to Broadway and Canal streets after flames broke out on the top floor of the 6-story building for commercial use and storage.

No injuries were reported, and there was no one inside at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

