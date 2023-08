Crews are fighting a large fire at an industrial building in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Aerial footage showed large flames and heavy smoke Friday evening at an address on East Ashland Street publicly affiliated with Bay State Shredding.

Firefighters could be seen on a roof pouring water on the flames.

NBC10 Boston

No further information was immediately available.