Large Fire Burning at Grocery Store in Wolfeboro, NH

Flames broke out Monday night at Hunters Shop n' Save, located at 60 S Main Street in Wolfeboro

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Firefighters have responded to a local grocery store in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, for a large fire Monday night.

The Wolfeboro Police Department confirms crews responded to Hunters Shop n' Save, located at 60 S Main Street, for a blaze.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

Photos showed multiple ladder trucks at a very active scene with flames lighting up the night sky.

According to Hunters website, it is a family-owned, independent grocery store located directly across from the marine on Lake Winnipesaukee in the heart of Wolfeboro, offering "friendly, neighborhood service with supermarket prices."

