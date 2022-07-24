Large Fire Burning at Concord, Mass. Home

Firefighters were called to a massive house fire Sunday night in Concord, Massachusetts.

The Concord Fire Department as well as fire crews from several other towns were working the blaze on Sudbury Road. There were numerous fire trucks on scene, and the Acton, Billerica and Boxborough fire departments were among the stations providing mutual aid coverage at the structure fire.

People are being asked to avoid the area of Sudbury Road between Main and Thoreau streets.

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services said its rehab unit was on scene to support firefighters.

DFS #Rehab 7 supporting @ConcordMAFire and mutual aid departments at tonight’s six-alarm fire pic.twitter.com/8PS15HZN7K — Massachusetts Department of Fire Services (@MassDFS) July 25, 2022

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.