Large fire burns in Lowell, over 11 firefighters and one resident injured

A large fire burned through a multi-family home in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon, injuring 11 firefighters and one resident.

The fire was reported on Aiken Avenue around 11:30 a.m., and flames were still showing as of 1:30 p.m. Numerous area fire departments were called to the scene to provide mutual aid. Over 50 firefighters in all helped battle the blaze.

Twenty-two people live in the building, but only one person was inside at the time. She was taken to the hospital after inhaling smoke.

Fire officials said 11 firefighters were treated at the scene by emergency medical technicians and four were hospitalized.

Video from the scene showed heavy flames and smoke pouring from the roof of the building, which had collapsed in several areas.

The Red Cross is on scene assisting residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to officials.