A fire is burning in Revere, Massachusetts, authorities said.

The blaze, a multi-alarm fire, is burning on Endicott Avenue, near Revere Beach, according to the local fire department.

Aerial footage showed flames rushing up the sides of at least two homes as firefighters on cranes doused them with water.

No other details were immediately available.