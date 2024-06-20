Large fire damages several businesses in Brockton overnight

Firefighters battled a huge fire in Brockton, Massachusetts, overnight.

The flames spread to several businesses, but was pretty much extinguished as of Thursday morning.

The fire started in a large building housing several businesses before spreading to a home behind it, which sustained minor damage in the form of some melted siding.

The real damage was to the building in Main Street near East Nilsson Street.

Fire investigators are still looking to determine the cause.

Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said they were first called to the scene around 1:30 a.m. First responding firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke already coming from the ceiling of the structure.

No one had to be rescued. Two people were in the basement of the building but escaped on their own.

Nardelli said given the time at which the fire started and the warmer than normal temperatures, it was a tough fire to fight.

"Initially when they went around to the back of the building they saw two people coming out of the the basement," the fire chief said. "It appears they may have been staying there, it's not clear right now. Heavy fire was throughout the entire ceiling space."

A soul food restaurant, a convenience store and a beauty salon all share the building, but none of them were open at the time.

No major injuries were reported, according to fire officials. NBC10 Boston did see a woman taken away in an ambulance but she was alert and conscious.