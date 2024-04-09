Fire reported at construction site above South Station in Boston

Multiple fire department vehicles responded to South Station in Boston on Tuesday morning for a fire at a construction site above the busy transportation center.

The incident was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. Photos from the scene showed a ladder truck with ladder extended outside South Station, along with a second fire department vehicle.

The MBTA said in a social media post shortly after 9 a.m. that the large Boston Fire Department presence was due to a reported fire at a construction site above South Station. They said the situation is contained, and there is no impact to Red Line, Silver Line or Commuter Rail service.

Bus routes 7 and 11 have been detoured, the MBTA said.

The Boston Fire Department said in a social media post around 9:40 a.m. that the fire involved construction materials on the outside deck of the ninth floor of a building under construction at 700 Atlantic Ave. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further details were released.

Tuesday's incident comes less than three weeks after a steel beam fell more than 20 stories from the $1.5 billion skyscraper being built over South Station, temporarily shutting down construction. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.

No one was injured, but the beam did shatter a pair of windows in the tower and scattered debris on the roadway. Had the beam reached the ground, officials have said it would likely have hit commuters.