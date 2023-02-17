Local

Brockton

Large Flames, Plumes of Smoke as Firefighters Respond to Brockton Triple-Decker

By Matt Fortin

Brockton Fire Department

First responders were on the scene of a fire in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, where heavy flames were seen towering out of a home there.

The fire broke out at a triple-decker on Tribou Street, according to a social media post by the Brockton Fire Department.

Information remained limited Friday morning. Authorities have not said if anyone was hurt, or what may have caused the fire.

