Large Flames, Plumes of Smoke as Firefighters Respond to Brockton Triple-Decker

First responders were on the scene of a fire in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, where heavy flames were seen towering out of a home there.
The fire broke out at a triple-decker on Tribou Street, according to a social media post by the Brockton Fire Department.
Information remained limited Friday morning. Authorities have not said if anyone was hurt, or what may have caused the fire.
