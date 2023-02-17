Large Flames, Plumes of Smoke as Firefighters Respond to Brockton Triple-Decker

First responders were on the scene of a fire in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, where heavy flames were seen towering out of a home there.

The fire broke out at a triple-decker on Tribou Street, according to a social media post by the Brockton Fire Department.

Brockton Firefighters on scene at 107 Tribou St. at a second alarm fire pic.twitter.com/HvgugfKejg — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) February 17, 2023

Information remained limited Friday morning. Authorities have not said if anyone was hurt, or what may have caused the fire.