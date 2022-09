Emergency crews responded overnight to a reported fuel spill along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn.

Auburn Fire Rescue said online around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday that it was responding to mile marker 92, where there was a report of a tractor trailer with a fuel leak. Fire officials noted that Massachusetts State Police was also responding and reporting a "large spill".

Engine 4, Rescue 1 responding to the Mass Pike east at the 92 mm for a reported TT unit with a punctured fuel leak. @MassStatePolice on scene reporting a large spill. #masspike #matraffic @WBZTraffic — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) September 28, 2022

Additional information was not immediately available.