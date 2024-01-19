Large gas leak reported in Brockton

Emergency crews are working to contain a large gas leak in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Friday night.

The Brockton Fire Department posted on social media that firefighters were working a scene on W. Elm Street, at the intersection with Clinton Street. Eversource is also on scene.

Gas service has been shut off on W. Elm Street from Main Street to Warren Avenue, and on Clinton Avenue. An Eversource spokesperson confirmed seven buildings in the area are affected - four commercial buildings and three residential.

More details were not immediately available.

