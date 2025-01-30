Large police investigation underway in Milton

A large police investigation is underway in Milton, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

Milton police had cordoned off an area on Belvoir Road off Route 138 with yellow crime scene tape, and multiple markers typically used to indicate gunshots could be seen on the ground.

Milton police did not immediately respond to a request for details on the incident, but Massachusetts State Police said they have responded to assist Milton police. They said additional details are expected to be released later in the day.