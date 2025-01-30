Massachusetts

Large police investigation underway in Milton

There is no official word yet on what the investigation entails, but markers used to indicate gunshots could be seen on the ground

By Marc Fortier

A large police investigation is underway in Milton, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

Milton police had cordoned off an area on Belvoir Road off Route 138 with yellow crime scene tape, and multiple markers typically used to indicate gunshots could be seen on the ground.

Milton police did not immediately respond to a request for details on the incident, but Massachusetts State Police said they have responded to assist Milton police. They said additional details are expected to be released later in the day.

